Eleanor V. Moran
Eleanor V. Moran

Somerset - Eleanor V. Moran, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Eleanor was born and raised in Linden New Jersey where she also graduated from Linden High School. She lived in Branchburg before moving to Toms River, where she resided for almost 30 years. Only most recently she resided in Somerset. Eleanor was a practicing Catholic and was a member of the Mary Mother of God Church. She had been married for 42 years until her husband Richard passed away in 1991. In her free time, Eleanor enjoyed painting and was a member of the Sandpipers painting group. She also enjoyed bowling as well as visiting the Beach.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Moran. She is survived by her two children, James Moran and Patti Reddington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020, in the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S. Triangle Rd. Hillsborough, NJ 08844.

Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.

Visiting for Relatives & friends will be held from 4 -7 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ.




Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
