Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Eleanor Veronica McCann Obituary
Eleanor Veronica McCann

Edison - Eleanor Veronica McCann, 86, of Edison, passed away on October 9, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.

She was born in Hopelawn and had resided in Edison since 1967.

Eleanor retired from Foodtown in Metuchen after 36 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Perth Amboy. She enjoyed her visits to Atlantic City

She was predeceased by her siblings, Michael and Theresa Carmody.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Service of Divine Liturgy will be at 11 AM at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Hopelawn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assoc. at www.Donations.diabetes.org.

For directions or to send a condolence message, visit flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
