Eleanor Wingler, 81 of Perth Amboy, NJ passed away peacefully at Raritan Bay Medical Center on May 20, 2020; a very meaningful date in that it was also her mother's birthday. Born in Perth Amboy, she had lived in Edison and Perth Amboy her entire life. Eleanor was a homemaker. She devoted her life to loving and caring for her family.
Eleanor was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Sonsiadek (1972), her second husband, Michael Wingler (2017), her son, Kenneth Wingler, and her son, Jay Wingler.
Eleanor is survived by her sister, Mary Marcheschi, of Grayslake, Illinois, and her brother, Joseph Cwiklik, and wife, Alice, of Pompano Beach, Florida.
Eleanor is survived by her six children: Lillian Gadomski, and husband, Zenon, of Cooper City, FL; Frank Sonsiadek, and wife, Nancy, of Fords, NJ; Christine Kotun of Hudson, FL; Steve Sonsiadek, and wife, Josephine, of Perth Amboy, NJ; Joseph Sonsiadek; and Lisa David, and husband, Jorge.
Eleanor is also survived by her four step-children: Patricia Woetko, and companion, Joseph Papp; Debbie Folds, and husband, Junior; Sherry Torres, and husband Luis; and Michael Wingler. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hazlet, NJ was private.
ALWAYS IN OUR THOUGHTS. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.
Arrangements were entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.To send a message of condolence, please visit our website a www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020