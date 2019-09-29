|
Eleanor Young Adams
Azle, TX - Eleanor Young Adams passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on September 5, 2019 in Azle, TX at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nanci and Richard Danielsen. She had resided in Azle since 2014, coming there from Millstone Twp, NJ.
El was born on September 1, 1930 in Vicksburg, PA, the fourth daughter of Cecile and Paul Young. She was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Trapani, Mary Louise Denius and Charlotte Frederick and her brother, Clair Young. Surviving her are: a sister Patricia Prichett, a brother George Robert Young, both of Lewisburg, PA, and a sister-in-law Jane Adams of Monmouth, NJ.
El attended Vicksburg School, Lewisburg High School, and Bloomsburg State College.
As an active member in Union County 4-H, El was selected in 1948 as a Pennsylvania 4-H Club delegate and traveled to Washington DC, where she met her future husband, Walter I. Adams, the delegate from NJ. They married in 1951, a union which lasted 63 years, until his death in 2014.
El and Walt were blessed with four children who they raised in Franklin Park, NJ. Sadly, El was also preceded in death by her sons, Gregory Paul Adams of Millstone, NJ and Walter Douglas (Doug) Adams of Center Valley, PA. Her daughters Sharon and her husband Thad Buell currently reside in Weatherford, TX, and Nanci and her husband Richard Danielsen in Azle, TX.
El was the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren; Patrick C. Kelly, Colleen Kelly Stanford, Gregory P. Adams II, Bryan M. Kelly, Michael D. Adams, Adam R. Danielsen, and Ryan N. Danielsen. She was also the great-grandmother to 7 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter.
Family was everything to El, and she was a supportive stay at home mom until her youngest went to middle school. She then worked for more than 25 years for Franklin Twp. Schools in the Sampson G. Smith Library. She always enjoyed a good book. El was a lifelong sports fan, and loved the Yankees and Rutgers sports teams.
All who knew El are aware that she, along with her 4 sisters, were avid bird watchers. She traveled many miles to see special birds and become involved in educating the public about birds and birding through conversations and her writings.
A memorial will be held at Six Mile Run Reformed Church, 3037 NJ Rt. 27, Franklin Park, NJ on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Eleanor's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation @alz.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019