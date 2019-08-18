|
|
Eleanore Ciuba
Galloway - On Thursday, August 15th, Eleanore Ciuba, loving mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly at the age of 88, on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary.
Eleanore was born on November 6, 1930 in Perth Amboy, NJ to Paul and Helen (Pyonteck) Rybnicky. She lived most of her life in Elizabeth until moving to Smithville, Galloway Township, NJ in 1994.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Victor (retired Elizabeth police officer) and her daughter Elaine Barry. She is survived by her daughter, Debra, granddaughter, Victoria Barry, and Debra's fiancé David Cowles.
Eleanore was recognized for her inexorable caring and giving nature. She devoted her life to the happiness and success of her daughters and granddaughter. She enjoyed travelling with her family by land, air, and sea with a special fondness for Poland. As a nurse, she touched the lives and hearts of her patients and their families for over 30 years. She was also a faithful Roman Catholic and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Galloway.
Eleanore will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her including her rescued racing greyhound Johnny, Persian cat Ramona, and Victoria's dog Benny. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center 575 Woodland Ave, Madison, NJ 07940, 973-377-7094.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19 from 4-8pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 20 at 10am at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro, followed by entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia, NJ 07067.
To leave a message of condolences, please visit Eleanore's memorial page at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019