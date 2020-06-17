Eleazer (Les) Deutsch
East Brunswick - Eleazer (Les) Deutsch, died on Tuesday June 16, 2020, at home. He was 99.
Born in Lebanon, PA to the late Samuel and Mary Deutsch, he resided in Long Branch, Newark and Roselle, before moving to East Brunswick 57 years ago.
Les worked for Radiant Lamp Corporation in Newark for 20 years as Sales Engineer, and Westron Corp. in New York City for 48 years as Marketing Director. Prior to retiring just last year, he worked as an independent sales consultant for the lighting industry. He was member emeritus of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America.
He was a member and former Grand Master of the Weequahic Masonic Lodge and a member of B'nai B'rith. He was an active congregant of the East Brunswick Jewish Center and a co-founder of the choir in which he sang for 22 years.
Les was predeceased by his sisters, Rheba Gelbstein and Beverly Relles-Neiss.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Lillian (Weiner) Deutsch; two sons, Stephen Deutsch (Amy) of Belvidere, NJ, and Eric Deutsch (Marjorie) of Ft. Worth, TX; two grandchildren, Justin and Nicole, and one great-grandchild, Julianne.
The Deutsch family would like to thank Robyn, Zuzanna, Luba and Beata, the wonderful caregivers who provided comfort to Les in his final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Services were private under the direction of Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.