Elena Buchanan
Formerly of Carteret - Elena Buchanan, ne Surica Korn, was born in the town of Reni in what was then the Kingdom of Romania (now Ukraine) July 16, 1930. Elena emigrated to the USA from Italy following her marriage to Horace Buchanan in Haifa, Israel in 1952, whom she first met in 1947 in Constanta, Romania.
Settling in Carteret, NJ with her husband, Elena found fulfillment raising her three children, Arleen, Thomas and Jerome and her civic work. She served several times as PTA President, Girl Scout Leader, founded the first library in a middle school, organized talent shows, sewed clothes, played bridge and pinochle and started the Elena Buchanan Dance Studio raising funds for MS research through her recitals and more.
Elena went back to school in her late 30s as a freshman at Rutgers University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology later earning a Master of Science in Psychology at The New School in NYC.
Elena served her beloved Rutgers for decades, progressing through her many roles - as a student, a teacher, Director of the Students in Transition Program and ultimately as Assistant Dean of Students for Academic Affairs and a University Trustee. Not surprisingly, Elena was an enthusiastic and generous Rutgers alumna. She was most proud of establishing what was later named the Elena Buchanan Transition Program where adults returning to academia, following a long absence, could brush up on their math, writing and study skills thus improving their chances of success in college. This was a special passion for Elena because she knew how difficult it was to simultaneously manage school, work and raise children. Her second proudest accomplishment was the co-founding of Campus Kids - a daycare that was especially designed to work for parents attending school. She was a tireless fundraiser for the cause and hosted many picnics at her home to raise funds for the child care center.
In retirement Elena continued her active support for the University fundraising for Campus Kids, leading the Women's League of Rutgers University, and compiling an authoritative history of the organization while continuing to serve as a Rutgers University Trustee, never slowing down until her health required it. Elena is survived by her husband Horace, her three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and 5 great-children.
A viewing and prayer service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Cremation will be private.
