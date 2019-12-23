|
|
Elena Stavrianidis
Mrs. Elena Stavrianidis passed away on December 20, 2019, while under hospice care at St. Peter's University Hospital. She was 94 years old.
Mrs. Stavrianidis was born in Batoumi, Russia (currently what is Georgia) and in her teens moved to Greece to avoid Communist persecution. She married her husband George in 1946 in Greece and the couple moved to Queens, NY, in 1962. The couple raised their family there until moving to Somerset in 1979.
Mrs. Stavrianidis was a longtime member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. She was active in the Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. She was an avid music lover playing the piano occasionally at family gatherings. She was known for her excellent cooking and her eagerness to provide hospitality and philanthropy to the needy.
She was pre deceased by her husband George in 2008.
Mrs. Stavrianidis is survived by her children Peter and Dora and their spouses Maggie and Tasso, a brother Stavros from Greece, her grandchildren George, Jason, Constantine, Sophia and her spouse Pablo, Elias and his spouse Renee, and her great-granddaughter Dorothea - Elaina.
Visiting will be held on Thursday December 26 from 5-8 PM and from 10-10:30 AM on Friday the 27th at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 1101 River Road in Piscataway. The funeral service will begin at church at 10:30 and interment will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Stavrianidis's name to St. Basil Academy 79 St. Basil Road Garison NY 10524.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019