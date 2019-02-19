|
New Brunswick - Eleno A. Ramos was born August 18, 1926 in Consolación del Norte, Pinar del Rio, Cuba. He was the eldest son of five children born to José Félix Ramos Fuentes and Margarita Rodriguez Caballero. Eleno lived to serve and chose Family, Education and the Church as his main priorities. He humbly lived in devotion and dedication to these noble causes. In 1953, during a church service, he met the woman who would soon become his soul mate, Eusebia A. Entenza Cuellar. The two were married on May 14, 1960. Eleno held two Master's Degrees; one in Counseling, another in Education from Montclair State University, a PhD in Physics and Mathematics and was ordained to the Ministry by the Council of American Baptist Churches of New Jersey. For 16 years, while in Cuba, he served as Professor of Mathematics at Marta Abreu University, first as Director of the School of Mathematics and later as Dean of the Faculty of Sciences. For over 25 years, while in the US, he served as Professor of Mathematics in New York, at Hostos Community College in the Bronx, Sarah J. Hale HS, in Brooklyn and later Park West HS, in Manhattan. In 1978 he was ordained to the Ministry and served as Minister within the American Baptist Convention of Churches in NJ until his retirement in 1997 from First Spanish Baptist Church in New Brunswick, NJ.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Eleno Joel and Ileana; Xiomara Margarita and Farhad; Anna Maria and Ricardo Alonso; and his grandchildren Cinthya Caroline, Aaron Joel, Sarah Ann, Sydney Rebecca, David Alexander, Jaykob Francisco, Alonso Mathias and Ricardo Daniel. His accomplishments inspire us; his example of faith, a testimony to Philippians 4:11-13: "I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me." This is his legacy and now our inspiration.
Visitation will take place at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm. Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of New Brunswick, Hale Street and Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 am. Entombment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019