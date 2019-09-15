|
|
Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa
Edison - Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa, 87, of Edison, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Whispering Knoll in Edison.
Born in Maspeth Queens, NY she had resided in the Bronx, moving to the Edison/Iselin area in 1965. She was a communicant of St. Cecelia's RC Church. She was a member of the St. Cecelia's, Evergreen, & Metuchen Seniors Clubs. She enjoyed card games, puzzles, & crossword puzzles. She loved taking trips to Atlantic City, & spending time with her friends, family, & grand-dogs, Bernie & Eli.
She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. (d.2011); parents, Paul & Gertrude Wittig; & a brother, William Wittig.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda DiFabio of Metuchen; two grandchildren, Brian (Katera) & Glenn; two great-grandchildren, Khamir & Azianna.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019