Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's RC Church
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfrieda D'Agrosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa Obituary
Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa

Edison - Elfrieda "Ely" D'Agrosa, 87, of Edison, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Whispering Knoll in Edison.

Born in Maspeth Queens, NY she had resided in the Bronx, moving to the Edison/Iselin area in 1965. She was a communicant of St. Cecelia's RC Church. She was a member of the St. Cecelia's, Evergreen, & Metuchen Seniors Clubs. She enjoyed card games, puzzles, & crossword puzzles. She loved taking trips to Atlantic City, & spending time with her friends, family, & grand-dogs, Bernie & Eli.

She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. (d.2011); parents, Paul & Gertrude Wittig; & a brother, William Wittig.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda DiFabio of Metuchen; two grandchildren, Brian (Katera) & Glenn; two great-grandchildren, Khamir & Azianna.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Cremation will be private.

Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 pm.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elfrieda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now