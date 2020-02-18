Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eternal Life Christian Center
322 Franklin Blvd
Somerset, NJ
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Eternal Life Christian Center
322 Franklin Blvd
Somerset, NJ
Somerset - Elijah A. Lawrence, 23, of Somerset, passed away on February 8, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Elijah was known for riding his bike around Franklin Twsp and greeting his parents, Glenville Lawrence and Corrie Perkins and 6 siblings. Elijah's Home Going Services will be on Saturday, February 22nd, Viewing is 12-2pm and the Service begins at 2pm at Eternal Life Christian Center, 322 Franklin Blvd., Somerset. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
