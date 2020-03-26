Resources
New Brunswick - Elijah Chiles, 78, of New Brunswick, died March 21, 2020 at home. Born in McCormick, SC. A retiree of Laborers Local #156, New Brunswick. A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by wife, Isabelle, parents, James and Leonia Chiles and 5 siblings, Margaret Wright, John Henry Robinson, Armantha Williams and Minnie Colvin. Surviving are 10 children, Wesley, Gregory, Cathy, Gracie, Cecilia, Eligha, Margaret, Olga, Deborah and Gary, 4 siblings, Bobby, Carl, Carrie and Verdine, 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
