Elijah Muhammed
Plainfield - Elijah Muhammed "Michael Jefferson", 66 of Plainfield, died Sept. 29,2019. Born in Columbia, MS. Formally worked at the Lyons VA Hospital. He was a veteran of the U S Army. A member of Sharon Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Surviving are 3 children, Durwayne Small, Anthony Daniels and Akeem Muhammed, 4 siblings, Willie, William and Helen Jefferson and Bertha Jones Jefferson, 1 grandson, a niece, Kay Jones, nieces, nephews and a host of relatived. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM, Oct. 11, at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard St., New Brunswick. Viewing is from 9AM, until the time of Service. Arrangements are br Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019