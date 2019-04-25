|
Elissa Davis Boehm
East Brunswick - ELISSA DAVIS BOEHM of East Brunswick, NJ, died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends after a heroic battle with cancer on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 50 years old.
An incredible loss to so many, Elissa is survived by her mother Judy Davis, husband Daniel Boehm, mother-in-law Barbara Boehm, her three godchildren, and six beloved furbabies. She was predeceased by her father James Davis in 2003.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she graduated from Monroe Township High School and later from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. Elissa was a Corporate Event Planner for Wipro Technologies, where she was honored as "Wipro Woman of the Year" and recognized for her spirit of giving back to her community.
Elissa had a huge heart, which she shared openly with all who loved her. Her unwavering ability to make each person feel like they were the most important was her most precious gift to countless friends and family members. Her honesty, loyalty and positive outlook on life led Elissa to be a trusted ear and warm shoulder to lean on in times of need. She had a deep passion for helping, and brought joy to so many through her involvement in multiple philanthropic organizations including Toys-4-Tots and generously volunteered her time working at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Her passion for helping animals led her to also volunteer with Animal Rescue Force. Elissa's spirit and memory will live on in the many lives she touched.
Friends may visit on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4PM and 7-9PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 10AM, at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Elissa's memory by contributing to Animal Rescue Force https://www.animalrescueforceinc.com/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019