Elizabeth A. Behan



Dunellen - Elizabeth A. "Dolly" Behan, 88, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Brookdale Monroe Assisted Living, in Monroe. Dolly was born in Plainfield and was a lifelong resident of Dunellen until several years ago when she enters assisted living facilities. She had worked as a payroll manager at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill for many years before her retirement.



Dolly was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Dunellen all her life, and was an active participant in many church activities. She was a great animal lover, and would take her dog to nursing homes and other senior facilities so her dog could provide comfort to as many people as possible.



She was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Dietrich Behan and the sister of the late Robert Behan. She is survived by two nieces, Maureen Behan of Rochester, NY and Kelly Coffey of Winoski, VT.



Private service arrangements and entombment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store