Dunellen - Elizabeth A. "Dolly" Behan, 88, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Brookdale Monroe Assisted Living, in Monroe. Dolly was born in Plainfield and was a lifelong resident of Dunellen until several years ago when she enters assisted living facilities. She had worked as a payroll manager at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill for many years before her retirement.

Dolly was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Dunellen all her life, and was an active participant in many church activities. She was a great animal lover, and would take her dog to nursing homes and other senior facilities so her dog could provide comfort to as many people as possible.

She was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Dietrich Behan and the sister of the late Robert Behan. She is survived by two nieces, Maureen Behan of Rochester, NY and Kelly Coffey of Winoski, VT.

Private service arrangements and entombment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundy Funeral Home
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
