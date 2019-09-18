|
Elizabeth A. Kiernan
Hillsborough - A funeral mass for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kiernan (nee Scanlon), 96, a longtime resident of Hillsborough, will be celebrated Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough. Mrs. Kiernan died after a brief illness on September 7, 2019 at her home at Harrogate in Lakewood. Private burial services at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington will follow at a later date.
A loving wife, mother, aunt and friend, Betty was a homemaker for most of her life. Prior to her marriage, she had been an "old school" telephone switchboard operator for New Jersey Bell. She also worked a few years in the late 1970s as a cashier for a clothing store in Elizabeth.
Born in Hoboken, Betty grew up in Harrison, Kearny and North Arlington. She and her late husband, George F. Kiernan, Sr., were married in 1950 and raised their family in Hillside, where they lived for nearly 30 years until his death in 1985.
In her retirement in Hillsborough, Betty was a daily communicant at Mary Mother of God, an enthusiastic member of the Hillsborough Senior Citizens group, and a poll worker for the local Board of Elections. Sharp to the end, she remained very active after her 2016 move to Harrogate, where she was involved with the Residents Association, a regular winner at poker games and bingo, and an avid fan of baseball and college basketball.
She is survived by her son, George F. Kiernan, Jr. of Soquel, CA, his wife, Cindy, and their family, as well as by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia M. Kiernan, in 2003.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 18, 2019