Elizabeth A. Sorbino
Piscataway - Elizabeth A. Sorbino, lovingly known as Betty, of Piscataway, passed away Thursday, May 9th ,2019 at the age of 83. Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Piscataway most of her life. Betty enjoyed playing bingo, spoiling her children and taking trips to the casino. She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, George and Anna Hustik, her son Tony, her brother George and sisters Marge, Helen, Mary Ann and Anna.
She is survived by her children James Jr. and his wife Annette of Highland Park, Bethann and her husband Michael of Middlesex and George and his wife Carol of Florida along with nieces, nephews and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Ave, New Brunswick. Prayer service will be given at 3:45PM. Cremation will be private.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019