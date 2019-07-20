|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Zimmitti
Branchburg - Elizabeth A. Zimmitti, "Betty" age 68 of Branchburg, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home alongside family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was an active member of the Sayreville War Memorial High School Reunion planning committee.
Betty previously resided in Somerset working as a Database Analyst for AT&T. She moved to Branchburg 32 years ago where she and her late husband raised their family.
Betty was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Whitehouse Station where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Her passions were skiing, travelling to visit with friends and family, and animals, especially her dog, Red. She was also a former member of the Franklin Greens Ski Plus Club. Betty was a generous, kind and loving soul to all who knew her, and she will remain forever in their hearts and memories.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph J Zimmitti, Jr; her parents, Joseph & Augusta Donohue; her father-in-law, Joseph J. Zimmitti, Sr; and sister-in-law, Paula Zimmitti.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Shannon Oiler & her husband Mathew of Branchburg and Kaitlyn Zimmitti & her husband, Micah Stevens of Denver, CO; her mother-in-law, Elsie Zimmitti of Bridgewater; her brother, James Donohue & his wife, Linda of Bridgewater; her three step-grandchildren and many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces & nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 390 County Road 523, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889. There will be no services at the funeral home.
The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 also at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Burial will follow mass at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/elizabeth-a-zimmitti for the benefit of the Branchburg Rescue Squad or the .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kearns Funeral Home in Whitehouse.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 20, 2019