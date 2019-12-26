Resources
Fords - Elizabeth Ann Dalina 68, of Fords, entered into eternal rest December 23, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. She was born in Clifton and has resided in Fords for the past 32 years.

Elizabeth worked as a substitute school nurse in many districts in Middlesex County, for many years.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R C Church in Fords, was part of the Pre Cana and Social Concerns Ministry at the church, and a member of the Columbiettes at K of C Council #9199 at the church. She also was a volunteer tutor for illiteracy.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Gary, step--daughter Catherine Satterthwaite of Milltown, two step grandchildren Evan and Hailey, her sisters Kathy Ferschman and her husband Pete, and Michelle Potenza and her husband Gary both of Wayne and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10 am funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Fords. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.

Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
