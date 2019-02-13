|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Geiger
Manchester - Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Geiger, age 82, passed away at her home in Manchester, NJ surrounded by her family on February 6, 2019. She was born on September 12th, 1936 in Newark, NJ. Betty was a Registered Nurse and attended the Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune, NJ. She received her BSN from Jersey City State College and her MA in Nursing Education from New York University. Her 50-year nursing career included roles in Critical Care Nursing, Community Outreach, and Nursing Education at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Perth Amboy General Hospital, Irvington General Hospital, Physical Therapy Sports Rehab and the Muhlenberg School of Nursing.
Betty loved to travel as well as spending time with family and friends. Betty's special interests and hobbies included raising and caring for her family, gardening, working with Literacy Volunteers as an instructor, volunteering with hospice care and playing Mahjong with her much loved Thursday crew.
She is survived by her loving children, Ann Moyle (Ken), Bill Geiger (Jane), and Terri Geiger; her beloved siblings; Loretta Charbonneau, John, Jerry, Vince and Glenn Ley; her grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life; Kevin and Kieran Moyle and Megan and Patrick Geiger and her treasured nieces, nephew and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Leisure Village West Club Encore in Manchester, NJ. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019