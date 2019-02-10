|
|
Elizabeth Ann Kelly
East Brunswick - Elizabeth Ann (O'Connor) Kelly 89, formerly of East Brunswick died Thursday February 7th at the Chelsea at Manalapan.
Born in Jersey City, Betty Kelly lived her life in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Twp. for 46 years where she raised her family with her former husband Andrew C. Kelly, then East Brunswick for 14 years and Monroe Twp. for 2 years before moving to Manalapan in 2016.
She was employed at Stokes Molded Products in Clark, NJ for 15 years, and as a customer service representative for the K. Hovnanian Corp. Bridgewater for 5 years, retiring in 1984.
Betty was a former parishioner of St. Bartholomew's RC Church, East Brunswick. She was also a former parishioner and a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Andrew's RC church in Avenel.
Her joy in life was her family. She also loved the Jersey Shore and spending time with her family at her summer home in Beach Haven West for many years, and spending time on Long Beach Island with her sisters, lovingly known to their families as "The Dollies".
She was predeceased by her parents James John O'Connor and Ellen Mary (Helen) O'Connor and her siblings, James O'Connor, Eileen Bowes, Kenneth O'Connor, Joseph O'Connor, George (Thomas) O'Connor and Rose Webster
She is survived by her sister Teresa Porter of East Brunswick.
Surviving are her eight children, William of Spring Lake NJ, Bettejean Kelly of Encinitas of CA, Kevin of Thousand Oaks CA, Susan Peterson of Hudson, FL, Edward of New Port Richey FL, John of Warminster, PA, Kathleen Belko of Monroe Township NJ, Ellenmary Kelly of Freehold, NJ, 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Services will begin 8:45 a.m. Wednesday February 13th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Bartholomew's RC Church East Brunswick.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday 7:45-8:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at or the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at www.svdpusa.org.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019