Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
35 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ
Elizabeth Ann Stitley Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Stitley

Somerville - Elizabeth Ann Stitley, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. Born in York, PA to the late Samuel Henry and Lillian Margaret (Bligh) Reisinger, Betty moved to New Jersey in 1971, settling to Somerville forty-five years ago.

She graduated from the York Hospital School of Nursing and continued her education, graduating from Wagner College with her Master's Degree in Nursing. Betty loved being in the nursing field, and spent thirty-seven years of her career at the Somerset County Technical Institute, retiring as Supervisor of Allied Health Programs.

She belonged to Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville and was a member of their Parish Nurses Association. Betty was a member of the NJ League for Nursing and also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her brother Samuel, Jr., Betty leaves behind her loving children; Rebecca Monahan and her husband Al of Hauppauge, NY and Michael Stitley and his wife April of West Chester, PA. She will be dearly missed by her sister-in-law Jean Reisinger, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854. On Friday, May 10, 2019, family and friends are invited to gather directly for a 10:00 am funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876. At the request of the family, cremation will follow privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Immaculate Conception Church would be deeply appreciated. Please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the Stitley family.
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
