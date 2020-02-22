Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Weigele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Weigele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Weigele Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Weigele

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Weigele, 87, passed away on February 7, 2020, surrounded by family in Bridgewater, NJ. A private memorial was held on February 10, 2020.

She met her husband, Walter L. Weigele Jr., during college on a blind date arranged by their parents. At the end of the date "she knew she was going to marry him." She worked as a Nurse at the Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead, NJ and also served on the Hillsborough Board of Health. Betty was a talented seamstress and loved counted cross-stitch. She had a radiant smile and boisterous sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Lind, and father, Charles Lind, and daughter-in-law, Maureen Weigele.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Walter Weigele; brother John Lind and sister-in-law Dolores; her children Robert Weigele, daughter-in-law Suann, Patricia Allen, and John Weigele; her five grandchildren James Allen, Nicole Allen, Kristin Weigele, John T. Weigele, Sarah Weigele; and two great-grandchildren Jackson Allen and Avery Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Courier News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -