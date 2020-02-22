|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Weigele
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Weigele, 87, passed away on February 7, 2020, surrounded by family in Bridgewater, NJ. A private memorial was held on February 10, 2020.
She met her husband, Walter L. Weigele Jr., during college on a blind date arranged by their parents. At the end of the date "she knew she was going to marry him." She worked as a Nurse at the Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead, NJ and also served on the Hillsborough Board of Health. Betty was a talented seamstress and loved counted cross-stitch. She had a radiant smile and boisterous sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Lind, and father, Charles Lind, and daughter-in-law, Maureen Weigele.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Walter Weigele; brother John Lind and sister-in-law Dolores; her children Robert Weigele, daughter-in-law Suann, Patricia Allen, and John Weigele; her five grandchildren James Allen, Nicole Allen, Kristin Weigele, John T. Weigele, Sarah Weigele; and two great-grandchildren Jackson Allen and Avery Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
