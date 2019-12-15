|
Elizabeth Antonelli
Highland Park - Elizabeth Antonelli, 96, of Highland Park, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Parker Home at Somerset, Franklin Twp. Elizabeth was born and raised in East Brunswick before moving to Highland Park 47 years ago. She was a homemaker and loved to play Bingo. Elizabeth was also a member of the Highland Park Senior citizens. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Parker at Somerset for the love they showed our Mom.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Louis, parents, Alex and Elizabeth Gergy. She is survived by her daughters Betty Lou Varady (husband Dan) and Catherine Cella (husband Robert) and grandchildren Louis and Stephen Varady, Lisa Kopitski and Vincent Cella and 5 great grandchildren, John, Leslie, Sarah, Matt, and Gianna.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison, with a 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St Paul the Apostle RC Church, Highland Park. Interment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019