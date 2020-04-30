|
Elizabeth Barko
Monroe Township - Elizabeth (Patrick) Barko, 101, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Village Point Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Monroe Twp. Elizabeth was born and raised in Brownsville, PA and moved to East Brunswick in 1953 where she lived for most of her life. She has resided in Monroe Village since 2006. Elizabeth raised her family as a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. Bartholomew RC Church in East Brunswick where she was a longtime parishioner. She most recently was a parishioner of St. James the Less RC Church in Jamesburg. Elizabeth was best known for her Christmas cookies, chicken soup and paprikash, sewing everything from prom gowns to swimsuits, and her love of dogs.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Barko (2008) and ten siblings.
She is survived by four children: Marianne Takacs of Orange City, FL, Joseph Barko and his wife Kathleen of South Plainfield, Nancy Wagner of Greenville, SC and Barbara Dennish and her husband Mark of Plymouth, MA, one sister, Mary Patrick of Hamilton Square and two granddaughters: Nicole and Kristin Barko. Also surviving are many other extended family members.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services and interment are to be held privately at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020