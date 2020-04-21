|
|
Elizabeth Brown
Kingwood Township - Elizabeth Whalen Brown, 82 passed away quietly into the Lord's arms Monday, April 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by her devoted family. Elizabeth and her twin were the first set of twins born at Rahway Hospital. She grew up in Westfield. After graduating from Westfield High School, she and her family moved to Scotch Plains. Elizabeth worked for Prudential Insurance in Newark for several years. While commuting by train to work, Elizabeth met the love of her life, Kenneth Brown, a handsome, young trainman on the Central Jersey Railroad. They married and briefly lived in North Plainfield before settling in South Plainfield, raising their three loving daughters. Elizabeth was an active member of school PTAs, the Republican Club Committee, and a Brownie Leader. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, crocheting baby blankets which she generously gave to friends and strangers. She had a love for crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, and baking. She loved to entertain. Most of all, Elizabeth loved Christmas. She was an ultimate shopper and always gave generously to her family, friends, and especially those less fortunate. She was known as Nanny to all children. There was nothing she enjoyed more than helping people. Whether Elizabeth was helping out at fundraisers or donating monetarily to St. Jude, The March of Dimes, or countless donations anonymously given, she was a genuinely generous and caring person. Elizabeth had many friends and enjoyed taking vacations with them to Europe, or on Caribbean cruises, or weekend resorts. She was the life of the party, always making people laugh or playing practical jokes and simply enjoying life. She loved nature and all animals, especially her Bichon Frise, Cha-Cha who was faithful and remained by her side until the end.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Walter and Eugenie Zipprich Whalen, and her older sisters Jean Hepburn and Mary Guilloux. She is survived by her adoring husband, Kenneth of almost 58 years. She leaves behind her three loving daughters and their husbands, Beth and Brett Giakas of Kingwood, NJ, Jean and Michael Brennan of Churchville, Pa., and Kendra and Robert Nestor of Newtown, Pa.
Elizabeth is also survived by her seven grandchildren; Nicholas (Brittany) Giakas, Christopher Giakas, Amanda and Audra Brennan, Ashley (Daniel) Moore, Erin and Megan Gallagher.
Elizabeth also leaves behind her twin sister and brother in-law Carolyn and Roland Keane of South Plainfield, and her younger sister, Patricia Feigenbutz of Obernburg, NY. She also leaves behind her nephews Roland, Daniel, and Timothy Keane and Andrew Feigenbutz. She loved them all so much.
Elizabeth is survived by her two lifelong girlfriends Connie Sturiale Devico of Scotch Plains and Regina Hollis Jones of South Plainfield, whom she loved, valued, and treasured.
Elizabeth's family would like to thank the Kingwood Barracks NJ State Police, Kingwood and Stockton Rescue Squads/EMTs and the Hunterdon Medical Center's Doctors, Nurses and staff for their dedicated service in caring for her over the years.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To send online condolences to the Brown family please visit Mrs. Brown's webpage at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020