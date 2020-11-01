Elizabeth C. Dietz
Edison - Elizabeth C. (Churchill) Dietz, 97, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Elizabeth was born in Englewood, NJ to the late Edmund Parker Churchill and Mary Louise Gray. She had resided in Edison for the past 70 years.
Before her retirement, Elizabeth had worked as a Sales Associate at Macy's in Menlo Park Mall. She is a long-standing parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Metuchen. She was an active member in the St. Luke's Altar Guild. When her children were young, she taught Sunday School and was active in Girl Scouts and PTA. Elizabeth delighted in knitting, puzzles and her cats, but she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their recitals, concerts and sporting events.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, George H. Dietz Sr.; her brothers, Edmund, Thomas, and James, and her sisters Louise and Sallie. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Yesalavich (Frank Jr.) and Dorothy Dietz, her son, George H. Dietz Jr.; two grandchildren, Frank Yesalavich III (Donna) and Elizabeth Yesalavich; and three great-grandchildren, Frank Yesalavich IV, Melissa and Nina Yesalavich. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, November 4th at 11:30 am in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Metuchen. The Funeral Service will also be streamed on the St. Luke's Metuchen YouTube channel. The visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3rd from 4-8 pm in the church. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family, donations to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
