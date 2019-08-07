Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Kozma


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Kozma Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" C. Kozma

Perth Amboy - Elizabeth "Betty" C. Kozma ( nee Zisko ) 88 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center, South Amboy with her family by her side.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was a Nurse's aide at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy then employed by Westinghouse, Edison for 37 years as a Repair Girl. She retired in 1989. She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, a member of the Westinghouse Retirees Club and loved spending time with her family and friends and she was especially known for her Lasagna.

She is preceded in death by by her devoted husband Gabriel "Gabe" Kozma; loving daughter of Anthony and Mary ( nee Klempa ) Zisko; dear sister of Joseph Zisko;

She is survived by her beloved daughter Kathleen and her husband Kenny Tirpak; loving aunt of Victoria Gregor, Jean Veiga, George Zygmaniak, Mary Ann Gregor, Diana Gregor; adored grandmother of Jesse Grace, Jessica and her husband Joseph Donohue, Jasmyn, William and his wife Tammi Tirpak and Bart Madera; cherished great ~ grandmother of Brayden, Laurel Tirpak, Adyson, Aidan and Collin Donohue.

We begin to leave on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Divine Liturgy at 10 am at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 4 ~ 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Betty can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 320 Washington Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 or to the animal rescue at www.happyhomesinc.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
