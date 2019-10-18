Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Elizabeth C. Nurnberger

Palm Beach Gardens - Elizabeth C Nurnberger, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 12, at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She fought a courageous battle against cancer and now has joined her beloved husband, Carl, of 60 years; and son, Curtis, in Heaven. She was predeceased by her brother, James Magyarits and her sister Ann Balogh. Born in Perth Amboy, Elizabeth was formerly a resident of Edison, where she worked for 25 years in personnel administration for the Edison Township Superintendent's office. She was a member of the Guardian Angels, Edison, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish. Elizabeth greatly enjoyed learning and discovering while traveling with her family.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Debra Nurnberger and Elyse Meany; her devoted grandson, Skyler Meany; her brother, Lester Magyarits; her sister, MaryAnn Kennovin; and sister-in-law, Marion Schimpf, and many other dear relatives.

Funeral Services were entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
