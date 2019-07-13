|
Elizabeth C. Pranzatelli
Bridgewater - Elizabeth C. Pranzatelli, 88, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset in Somerville. Born in Piscataway, she moved to Bridgewater 57 years ago. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Martinsville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony M. Pranzatelli in 2016. She is survived her children, Anthony (Beverly) Pranzatelli of Bound Brook, Joseph (Maureen) Pranzatelli of Camden, Mary (Larry) Gray of Brick and Elizabeth (Chris) Preuster of Monroe Township, her siblings, Anthony Galle, Dolores Griguoli and Helen DeLucca, her grandchildren, Dana, Andria, Christopher, Michael and Axel and her great-grandchildren, Dexter, Delilah, Eleanora and Nicolette.
Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Martinsville at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. There will be no visitation on Monday.
Published in Courier News on July 13, 2019