Elizabeth "Betty" Csehi
Somerset - Betty Csehi passed away Sunday evening at the Brandywine Senior Living Center in Princeton. She was 94 years old.
Mrs. Csehi was born in New Brunswick and lived in Somerset for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and St. Peter's School of Nursing. Betty was employed for nearly fifty years as a Private Duty Nurse, mostly through St. Peter's Hospital.
She was an active lifetime parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered her time generously to the St. Ladislaus School PTA. Betty was also a member of The Third Order of St. Francis and a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pac 20. She loved to travel and spend her summers with family and friends at Midway Beach and Seaside Park on the Jersey Shore.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill this January. She was also predeceased by her daughter Mary Ellen Csehi, her parents Thomas and Anna (Fekete) Radics, her brother Thomas (TG) Radics, and sister Anna Small.
Mrs. Csehi is survived by her daughter Joanne Kuhn of Franklin Park, William Csehi Jr. and his wife Rubye of Somerset, and Arlene Spinelli and her husband Larry of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Funeral services will begin on Friday at 9:15 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset followed by a 10 AM mass at St. Ladislaus Church on Somerset Street in New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may visit from 4-7 PM on Thursday at the Gleason Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mrs. Csehi's name to The Daughters of Devine Divine Charity at www.daughtersofdivinecharity.org/yes-i-will-support-the-sisters-today/
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019