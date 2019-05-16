|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dawson
East Brunswick - Elizabeth "Betty" Dawson, age 88, of East Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Betty was a kind and generous spirit. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her gardens. Elizabeth is survived by Silver, her beloved husband of 66 years; together they enjoyed going to Atlantic City, reading the newspaper, and watching Jeopardy.
Dear sister to Hamilton Disbrow (Angela) of Union, NJ. Loving mother to Carol Kesely (Ken) of Milltown, NJ, Kenney (Linda) of Whiting, NJ, Barbara of Milltown, NJ and Sue (Tess Miller) of Prince Edward Island, Canada. Cherished Grandma Betty to Katie Kesely, Abbie Kesely (Matt Bickerton), Suzie Karabinchak (Billy), Kenney Kesely (Nina), Maggie Reilly (Nick), and John Kesely. Great Grandmother to Kyan Kesely and Evelyn Kesely. She also leaves behind cousins with whom she shared many happy times. She is already missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bronson and Guthlein Funeral of Milltown, NJ.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 10:30am- 11:30am at Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30am.
Rather than sending flowers, we ask you to plant flowers in your garden in remembrance of Elizabeth or you are welcome to make a donation to the Milltown Rescue Squad who were called to help Elizabeth in her times of need.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019