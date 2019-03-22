|
Elizabeth E. Gavin-Smithbower
Monroe Twp - ELIZABETH E. GAVIN-SMITHBOWER passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Cranbury Center, Monroe Township. She was 84.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in New Jersey then Florida before moving back to New Jersey in 2013.
Prior to retiring in 1993, Elizabeth was a bookkeeper for Center for Health Affairs in Princeton.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Eugenia Faccone and her husband, Samuel, of Manalapan, and three grandchildren, Anthony, Noah and Abigale.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24th, 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. Cremation was private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019