Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gavin-Smithbower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Gavin-Smithbower


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth E. Gavin-Smithbower Obituary
Elizabeth E. Gavin-Smithbower

Monroe Twp - ELIZABETH E. GAVIN-SMITHBOWER passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Cranbury Center, Monroe Township. She was 84.

Born in New Brunswick, she resided in New Jersey then Florida before moving back to New Jersey in 2013.

Prior to retiring in 1993, Elizabeth was a bookkeeper for Center for Health Affairs in Princeton.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Eugenia Faccone and her husband, Samuel, of Manalapan, and three grandchildren, Anthony, Noah and Abigale.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24th, 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. Cremation was private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now