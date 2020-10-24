1/
Elizabeth Emma Hale
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Emma Hale

Martinsville - Elizabeth Emma Hale, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday Oct. 20th, 2020. She was born November 13th 1927 to Franklin and Cathrine Totten on Newman's Lane in Martinsville New Jersey. She Married Bill Hale, Navy WW II Veteran who preceded her in death in October 28th 2004

Survived by her sister Loraine Chicini of New Jersey, her four children William Hale, and wife Doreen of North Carolina, Debrah Hale of New Jersey, Karen Hammonds and partner Walter Riley of North Carolina, Kirk Hale and wife Valerie of Florida, her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was a loving homemaker who cherished her grandchildren and great grands. She has given her family 92 years of joy and lots of laughter at her treasured home in Martinsville New Jersey. A memorial service to celebrate her long beautiful life will be planned in the future. In lieu of Flower donations can be made to www.woundedwarrior.org. Arrangements were by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
