Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Elizabeth F. Schoenfelder Obituary
Elizabeth F. Schoenfelder

Mrs. Elizabeth F. Schoenfelder (nee Conklin), 91, of Green Brook, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Her funeral service will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ.

Mrs. Schoenfelder was born on December 24 in Dunellen, NJ to Rachel and DeWitt Conklin. She married her husband, the late Robert Schoenfelder, on October 29, 1948. After raising three children, Elizabeth went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse at the age of 42, both of which were her proudest accolades. Mrs. Schoenfelder worked diligently as a Registered Nurse at Perth Amboy General Hospital (now Raritan Bay Medical Center) until her retirement, and was a frontline worker in the midst of the AIDS epidemic.

Elizabeth was an avid enjoyer of the arts and loved attending productions at the Papermill Playhouse. Mrs. Schoenfelder's hobbies included reading, sewing and knitting.

Mrs. Schoenfelder is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Schoenfelder. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Robert Schoenfelder and his wife, Suzanne, Darcy Forster, Lizabeth Gonzalez and her husband, Luis. Mrs. Schoenfelder was also a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: Brett, Tom, Eric, Samantha, Brandon, and Jared.

It is requested by the family, in lieu of flowers, to make contributions to your local hospital to support COVID-19 frontline workers.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
