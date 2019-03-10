|
|
Elizabeth Fazekas
Carteret - Elizabeth Fazekas 95, of Carteret, died on March 1, 2019 at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset. She was born in Perth Amboy and lived in Carteret for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret and a member of the Cathoic War Veteran's Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters, Carteret Democratic Organization and the Carteret Community Seniors.
She is predeceased by her husband, Alex Fazekas. Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters, Susan Dunne and her husband, Kevin, Nancy Incalcaterra, and Janice Surman and her husband, Randy; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The Funeral will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Divine Liturgy will be at 11 AM at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Viewing will be on Tuesday morning from 9 AM to 10:30 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019