Elizabeth Giorgianni
Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betsy" Giorgianni, 85, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ of the coronavirus.
She was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ to Charles and Anna Pontella. Elizabeth attended New Brunswick High School where she was a cheerleader for the New Brunswick Zebra's Football team. She met her husband, Anthony, at Saint Mary's Church in New Brunswick. Shortly after having their first child, Elizabeth and her husband moved to North Brunswick, NJ where they lived for 37 years and raised their three children. The two decided to retire and move to their home in Lavallette, NJ in 1999. After Hurricane Sandy, Elizabeth and Anthony moved to Lakewood where they have been living for the past 6 years.
Elizabeth loved the beach and considered it her happy place. She was a great cook and loved bringing her family together for home-cooked meals. She had a contagious smile that always lit up a room. Elizabeth was a strong woman who valued family and enjoyed spending time with her four granddaughters.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Ramirez. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony A. Giorgianni, her children, Anthony Giorgianni of New Brunswick, NJ and his partner Mary Ann Mossa of Freehold, NJ, Regina Shamy and her husband T.K. Shamy of New Brunswick, NJ, and Andrea Schatzman and her husband Aaron Schatzman of Point Pleasant, NJ. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren - Alayna Shamy, and Avery, Annabella and Arden Schatzman.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ, is handling the arrangements. Due to the current restrictions because of coronavirus, we are unable to hold any public arrangements at this time. The family will be holding a private burial. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020