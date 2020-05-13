Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Giorgianni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Giorgianni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Giorgianni Obituary
Elizabeth Giorgianni

Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betsy" Giorgianni, 85, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ of the coronavirus.

She was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ to Charles and Anna Pontella. Elizabeth attended New Brunswick High School where she was a cheerleader for the New Brunswick Zebra's Football team. She met her husband, Anthony, at Saint Mary's Church in New Brunswick. Shortly after having their first child, Elizabeth and her husband moved to North Brunswick, NJ where they lived for 37 years and raised their three children. The two decided to retire and move to their home in Lavallette, NJ in 1999. After Hurricane Sandy, Elizabeth and Anthony moved to Lakewood where they have been living for the past 6 years.

Elizabeth loved the beach and considered it her happy place. She was a great cook and loved bringing her family together for home-cooked meals. She had a contagious smile that always lit up a room. Elizabeth was a strong woman who valued family and enjoyed spending time with her four granddaughters.

Elizabeth is predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Ramirez. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony A. Giorgianni, her children, Anthony Giorgianni of New Brunswick, NJ and his partner Mary Ann Mossa of Freehold, NJ, Regina Shamy and her husband T.K. Shamy of New Brunswick, NJ, and Andrea Schatzman and her husband Aaron Schatzman of Point Pleasant, NJ. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren - Alayna Shamy, and Avery, Annabella and Arden Schatzman.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ, is handling the arrangements. Due to the current restrictions because of coronavirus, we are unable to hold any public arrangements at this time. The family will be holding a private burial. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -