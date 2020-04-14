|
Elizabeth "Bess" Haefner
Milltown - Elizabeth "Bess" Haefner, of Milltown, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. She was 87.
Born in the Parlin section of Sayreville, she came to Milltown at an early age and resided there until her death. She graduated from Milltown Public Schools, New Brunswick High School and Trenton State College with a BA in Elementary Education. Mrs. Haefner earned an MA in Education from Rutgers University.
Mrs. Haefner was employed as a teacher at Joyce Kilmer School for thirty years, retiring in 1997.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown. She was a member of the Milltown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Milltown Senior Citizens, and the Middlesex County Retired Education Association. She was the past President and Secretary of the Milltown Education Association.
Her greatest joy came from watching her grandchildren play sports. She was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Jets, as well as the UNC TarHeels Basketball team.
She's predeceased by her husband John "Bud" Haefner (d. 2008), her son David Haefner (d. 1987), and her parents George and Johanna Clark.
She is survived by two sons, Reverend Douglas J. Haefner, and Mark E. Haefner and daughter-in-law Kristi, of Milltown; her daughter Patti Pellichero and son-in-law James of Calabash, NC; four grandchildren, Sandi Malinowski, Erik Haefner, Michelle Pellichero, and James Pellichero; four great grandchildren, Samantha, Mason, Elle and Brielle. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law George and Vesta Clark of Lebanon, PA.
Services will be private on Thursday, April 16th, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020