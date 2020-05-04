Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tirrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Harris Tirrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Harris Tirrell Obituary
Elizabeth Harris Tirrell

Hillsborough - Elizabeth Harris Tirrell, 95, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Bridgewater, NJ from complications of Corona virus.

Elizabeth was born in Newark, NJ on March 16, 1925 to Dr. Michael Harris and Mary Kelly Harris. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Robert E. Tirrell, Jr., and a son, Robert E. Tirrell, III. She is survived by 6 children, Anthony and wife Marie, Peter, Marsia, Margaret, Phillip and wife Sandra, and Charles and wife Barbara, as well as her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Montclair University, Montclair, NJ with a Bachelor's degree in English, and later pursued a Master's degree in Music at Rutgers University. Elizabeth was an elementary music teacher in in the Bridgewater-Raritan School System for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She loved classical and choral music, and was a long-time member of the choir at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Somerville, NJ. She was also actively involved in several other choirs and chorus' in New Jersey before she retired.

Elizabeth was known for her kindness and generosity. She will be interred at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. Because of the current worldwide pandemic, a memorial Mass in her honor will be announced later.
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -