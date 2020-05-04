|
|
Elizabeth Harris Tirrell
Hillsborough - Elizabeth Harris Tirrell, 95, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Bridgewater, NJ from complications of Corona virus.
Elizabeth was born in Newark, NJ on March 16, 1925 to Dr. Michael Harris and Mary Kelly Harris. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Robert E. Tirrell, Jr., and a son, Robert E. Tirrell, III. She is survived by 6 children, Anthony and wife Marie, Peter, Marsia, Margaret, Phillip and wife Sandra, and Charles and wife Barbara, as well as her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Montclair University, Montclair, NJ with a Bachelor's degree in English, and later pursued a Master's degree in Music at Rutgers University. Elizabeth was an elementary music teacher in in the Bridgewater-Raritan School System for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She loved classical and choral music, and was a long-time member of the choir at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Somerville, NJ. She was also actively involved in several other choirs and chorus' in New Jersey before she retired.
Elizabeth was known for her kindness and generosity. She will be interred at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. Because of the current worldwide pandemic, a memorial Mass in her honor will be announced later.
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 5, 2020