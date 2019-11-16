|
|
Elizabeth Helen Arnold
Murfreesboro, TN - Elizabeth Helen Arnold, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Mrs. Arnold was born April 23, 1927 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late William and Helen Paulison. She was a longtime resident of Somerset before relocating to Tennessee.
Elizabeth worked in the cafeteria for many years at various Franklin Township Schools. She enjoyed camping and especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her husband in 2017, Robert "Bob" Arnold; her brothers, William, Michael Paulison; her sisters, Rosemarie Porter, Marjorie Paulison and Geraldine Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Arnesen and her husband John of Tennessee; her grandsons, Steven Arnesen and his wife Austin of Florida, and Michael Arnesen and his wife Danielle; her great grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Luke and Logan and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 on Friday, November 22nd from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment and committal services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Elizabeth Arnold's name to the Community Volunteer Fire Company, 710 Hamilton St Somerset NJ 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019