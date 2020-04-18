|
Elizabeth Irene Parra
Elizabeth (Betty) Parra, 101, died April 16, 2020 at the Meadows-Morris Hall in Lawrenceville, NJ where she had resided since January 2018. She had formerly lived in Bridgewater, NJ and was a parishioner at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Somerville, NJ.
The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Kandra) Mihok, she was born on December 12, 1918 in Taylor, PA and graduated from Taylor High School. She married John A. Parra in 1948 and moved to Pittston, PA where her two children were born. Elizabeth and her family moved to Bridgewater, NJ in 1955.
In Bridgewater, Elizabeth raised her family. She had also been employed at C.R. Bard, Inc in Bridgewater, NJ. Elizabeth had been a member of the Leisure Club at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. She enjoyed day trips to Atlantic City and dinner theaters. Elizabeth liked doing crossword puzzles, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and gardening. She loved to cook family favorite meals that her Mother had taught her. Her favorite flowers were gardenias.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers John, Joseph, and George Mihok, sisters Dorothy Gutowski and infant sister Irene Mihok, and her grandson Daniel Richards.
Elizabeth is survived by her son John Parra (Annarose), and daughter Jean Richards (John). Grandchildren Joanne Parra (Tracey), John Parra, Lawrence Parra (Gardenia), Kathleen Richards (Nicholas), and Great-granddaughter Madeline Thomasey. Sisters Helen Maopolski and Irene Cardascia and sister-in-law Betty Montville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth's family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at the Meadows House #6 who provided such exemplary and loving care to Betty.
Please consider donating in Elizabeth's memory to:
Morris Hall
(in check memo line write Staff Appreciation).
Donations to be mailed to:
Ellen Petroski, LNHA
Administrator
Morris Hall
One Bishops' Drive
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648-0006
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private burial at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced later.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020