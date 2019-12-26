Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tamburino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Tamburino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Tamburino Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Tamburino

North Brunswick - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Kanyuck) Tamburino died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Parker at Somerset. She was 95.

Born in Newport, Pennsylvania to the late George and Margaret (Perkins) Kanyuck, she lived in North Brunswick for most of her life. She was a cafeteria aide at Livingston Park Elementary School in North Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 2009.

Mrs. Tamburino was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Clark Moetz Post #2319 in Milltown.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent J. Tamburino in 2006; and her stepson Vincent A. Tamburino in 1999. Surviving are three daughters - Catherine Bodnar and her husband Duke of Kendall Park, Susan Schiller and her husband John of East Windsor and Sharon Sosa and her husband Frank of North Brunswick; her stepdaughter Linda Norton of Ocala, Florida; her stepson Robert Tamburino of North Brunswick; her daughter-in-law Bobette Tamburino of East Windsor; eight grandchildren - Frankie, Richie, Lori, Michelle, Michael, Kenny, Kathleen and Kelly; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and others dear to her heart - Natalia Bassi, Barbie LaChase and Frank Zelaskowski.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -