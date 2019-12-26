|
|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Tamburino
North Brunswick - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Kanyuck) Tamburino died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Parker at Somerset. She was 95.
Born in Newport, Pennsylvania to the late George and Margaret (Perkins) Kanyuck, she lived in North Brunswick for most of her life. She was a cafeteria aide at Livingston Park Elementary School in North Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 2009.
Mrs. Tamburino was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Clark Moetz Post #2319 in Milltown.
She was predeceased by her husband Vincent J. Tamburino in 2006; and her stepson Vincent A. Tamburino in 1999. Surviving are three daughters - Catherine Bodnar and her husband Duke of Kendall Park, Susan Schiller and her husband John of East Windsor and Sharon Sosa and her husband Frank of North Brunswick; her stepdaughter Linda Norton of Ocala, Florida; her stepson Robert Tamburino of North Brunswick; her daughter-in-law Bobette Tamburino of East Windsor; eight grandchildren - Frankie, Richie, Lori, Michelle, Michael, Kenny, Kathleen and Kelly; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and others dear to her heart - Natalia Bassi, Barbie LaChase and Frank Zelaskowski.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019