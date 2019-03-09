Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette RC Church
Resources
Parlin - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Woods, age 86, of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, with her loving family at her side. Born in the Bronx, NY she had resided in Parlin for the past 40 years. Before her retirement, Betty was employed with the Great American Insurance Co. in New York City as a secretary for many years. She was a devout parishioner of St. Bernadette's RC Church as well as a member of senior groups with St. Bernadette's and Our Lady of Victories RC Churches. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Betty is predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Woods, her parents Daniel & Elizabeth O'Connor, and by her siblings Kathleen O'Brien (Bobby), Francis O'Connor (Cleo), Edmund O'Connor (Jean), Richard O'Connor, and Margaret Carabine, and her sister-in-law Pat O'Connor. Surviving are her siblings and their spouses Daniel & Madelene O'Connor of the Bronx, Thomas & Theresa O'Connor of Yonkers, William & Terri O'Connor of Staten Island, Charles O'Connor of Saddle Brook, Violet Androwski of NV, Eileen & Bob Cullen of Rockaway Beach, and Nancy O'Connor & Steve Pugliese of NY; her sister-in-law Gay O'Connor of Long Beach, NY; many loving nieces and nephews; as well the loving Woods family.

Funeral services will be held Monday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30am Mass at St. Bernadette RC Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in No. Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

As an additional option in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to St. Jude's Children's Foundation at .

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
