Elizabeth K. Hamershock
Manville - Elizabeth K. (nee Buckery) "Betty" Hamershock, 88, entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence with loving family by her side. Born and raised in McAdoo, PA, daughter of the late Ernest and Gizella (nee Kapish) Buckery, she settled to Manville in 1953 and spent her life there.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, July 28 from 4-7 p.m. and on Monday, July 29 from 7:45-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made in Betty's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, www.parkinson.org. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on July 27, 2019