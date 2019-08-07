|
Elizabeth Kalnok
Carteret - Elizabeth Mary Kalnok, 85, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019, after an extended illness. A private memorial service was held on August 6, 2019.
Mrs. Kalnok was born on September 12, 1933, in Carteret, NJ to Frank and Anna (Sabo) Marcy. She was a 1951 graduate of Carteret High School and was employed for 35 years in various administrative professional roles at Airmotive Corporation, RCA, and General Electric, retiring in 1986.
Mrs. Kalnok was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Michael Paul Kalnok, in 2010. She is survived by her brother, Frank Marcy; daughter, Michele and her husband Nicholas DiNardo; son, Michael; son, Kevin; daughter, Laura; grandsons, Nicholas and Michael; and granddaughters, Alexandra and Caitlyn. Memorial donations may be sent to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Foundation, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019