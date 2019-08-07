Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kalnok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kalnok


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Kalnok Obituary
Elizabeth Kalnok

Carteret - Elizabeth Mary Kalnok, 85, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019, after an extended illness. A private memorial service was held on August 6, 2019.

Mrs. Kalnok was born on September 12, 1933, in Carteret, NJ to Frank and Anna (Sabo) Marcy. She was a 1951 graduate of Carteret High School and was employed for 35 years in various administrative professional roles at Airmotive Corporation, RCA, and General Electric, retiring in 1986.

Mrs. Kalnok was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Michael Paul Kalnok, in 2010. She is survived by her brother, Frank Marcy; daughter, Michele and her husband Nicholas DiNardo; son, Michael; son, Kevin; daughter, Laura; grandsons, Nicholas and Michael; and granddaughters, Alexandra and Caitlyn. Memorial donations may be sent to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Foundation, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.