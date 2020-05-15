Resources
Elizabeth (Liz) Kol, 88, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was the wife of Michael Thomas Kol for 54 years.

She was born in Carteret, NJ. She was the daughter of Anna and Nicholas Kunak.

She is survived by her husband and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. She is also survived by her many "adopted" grandchildren of St. Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great, 500 West Main St., P.O. Box 878, Uniontown, PA 15401 or www.sistersofstbasil.org.

To see more information, please visit hansenmortuary.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020
