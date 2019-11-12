Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords, NJ
Elizabeth Koper Obituary
Elizabeth Koper

Lakewood - Elizabeth Mohary Koper, 94, of Lakewood, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood Township. Mrs. Koper was born in Hopelawn to the late Paul and Anna Mohary and had previously lived in Fords for sixty three years, before moving to Lakewood five years ago.

Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a wonderful baker.

She was a communicant of the Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords, where she was a member of the Blue Army and the Rosary Society. She was also a Pastoral Care volunteer at the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of seventy years, John Koper in 2015, her three sisters; Mary Stark, Julia Nemeth, and Ann Shwiner and her four brothers; Paul, Charles, Frank and Steve Mohary.

Surviving are her four daughters: Betty Ann Roskey and husband George of Downingtown, PA, Karen M. Croot and husband Ray of Hillsborough, Joan C. Capaldo of Port Murray, and Mary E. Pelose and husband Russel of Brick, two sons: John D. Koper and wife Patty of Cherry Hill and Peter G. Koper and Dana Zampella of Monroe, NY, twelve grandchildren: Jessica Dynda, Rebecca Roskey Brunner, Shannon Pelose Carpio, Russel Pelose Jr., Christopher and David Koper, Katie Koper Kanoff, Bryan Chepulis, Tracy Pelose, Robert and Juliette Capaldo and Lindsey Koper, five great grandchildren: Amber Bagley Pelose, Nina Caprio, Hailey and Quinten Brunner and Max Kanoff, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday Nov. 20, 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:30 am mass in the Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery also in Fords. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 am until 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
