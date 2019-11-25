|
|
Elizabeth Kuzniak
Sewaren - Elizabeth Kuzniak, 78 of Sewaren passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge.
Born in Jersey City, Betty was a lifelong resident of Sewaren and was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge. (Old White Church) Betty was employed as a secretary at Woodbridge Town Hall before retiring and was a member of the Woodbridge Democratic Club.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kuzniak as well as her nephew, James Davis. Surviving are her two sons, John and Scott Kuzniak; grandchildren, John and Ezekiel Kuzniak; sister, Helen Davis; nieces, Janet Foley and Diane Davis along with her great nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. A prayer service will be offered at 12pm with interment following at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019