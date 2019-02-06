|
Elizabeth L. Geer
Manchester - Elizabeth L. Geer, 81, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elizabeth was born in New Brunswick to William and Alice Goodheart. She was employed with Revlon in Edison. Elizabeth loved to travel, her favorite places being Venice, Croatia, and the Mediterranean. She also enjoyed playing bingo.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard W. Geer in 1994; her parents; and her brothers, William and Bob Goodheart. She is survived by her loving son, Curtis Geer and his wife Lynn of Woodbridge; and a brother, Russell Goodheart of MO.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick; and Friday, 9:30AM at the funeral home, with graveside services to follow at 10:30AM at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019