Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Franklin Memorial Park
North Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Geer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Geer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth L. Geer Obituary
Elizabeth L. Geer

Manchester - Elizabeth L. Geer, 81, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Elizabeth was born in New Brunswick to William and Alice Goodheart. She was employed with Revlon in Edison. Elizabeth loved to travel, her favorite places being Venice, Croatia, and the Mediterranean. She also enjoyed playing bingo.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard W. Geer in 1994; her parents; and her brothers, William and Bob Goodheart. She is survived by her loving son, Curtis Geer and his wife Lynn of Woodbridge; and a brother, Russell Goodheart of MO.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick; and Friday, 9:30AM at the funeral home, with graveside services to follow at 10:30AM at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.